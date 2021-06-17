Princeton PD wants you to join the ranks

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — If you’ve ever been interested in joining law enforcement, now is the time.



Princeton Police Department is hiring. Lieutenant Jeremy Halsey said if accepted, the process is lengthy but perspective officers are trained and vetted to make sure they are fit for the job.

Physical fitness test, background check and countless hours of training to be called an officer of the law.

“You make it through that then you will be considered for hire. We have a list, we have an active list. Once we do the test it’s active for a couple years and if we have a position open up then we call and let you know there’s one available,” said Lt. Halsey.



If you’re interested in applying, applications can be picked up at City Hall in Princeton. Halsey said those with prior marks on their record are still encouraged to apply, but there is a series of background checks done for each applicant.