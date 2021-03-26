Princeton Planning Commission approves zoning for medical marijuana dispensaries

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Princeton Planning Commission held a meeting Thursday, March 26, 2021 to discuss the appropriate zoning regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries in the City of Princeton.

City Manager Mike Webb said while no dispensaries approached the city yet, they know they need to have a plan in place.

“Made a motion to allow it to be in the C2 zone and that is throughout the city in multiple locations,” Webb said. “However, there are restrictions that it cannot be within closer than 1,000 feet to any types of schools.”

59 News asked residents about what they think of dispensaries moving to their community. Jolene Pennington said she does not want the medical marijuana to get in the wrong hands.

“If it were not abused, if it were written by a prescription, if it were not to be smoked to rub on,” Pennington said.

Junior Severt said it could help a lot of people.

“It’s a good medicine for some people. If they would put it in drug stores and places where you’d have to have a prescription to get it, good,” Severt said.

Webb said this could be a way to bring more money into the city.

“It’s new revenue it terms of sales and things of that nature,” Webb said. “We don’t know yet, so it is still very new and we don’t even know how many may even approach the city to be here.”

Webb said the next step is for the city to hold a public hearing mid-April.