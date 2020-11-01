Princeton Police Department explains the importance of body cameras

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Since 2014, the Princeton Police Department had body cameras for their officers.

Sargent Justin Faris was one of the first officers to get a camera and test it out for the department. He said these cameras helped him when a complaint was filed against him.

“Within the first two weeks, I had a complaint, a false complaint, filed on me and my body camera footage saved me from that complaint. It made it much easier for my department to investigate the complaint that was made,” Faris said.

Faris explained how he activates the camera.

“Right now it’s not on. It’s on standby mode,” Faris said. “For me to activate it, I’ll go and activate it right now, just that right there, it’s recording right now. The red light is on, so that means I’m recording. Turn it off, basically it’s stops recording.”

Thankfully in Southern West Virginia, there has not been a major issue where body camera footage needed to be reviewed. Faris said body cameras are important for both the police and community.

“Just to have that ability to be like no this is what happened we have the body camera footage it makes the investigation process a lot faster also so the community isn’t second guessing well what is going on what’s really happening with this,” Faris said.