Princeton Police Department recognizes recent success of combating local drug trade

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – In just one month, Princeton police made three large drug busts in their city, and patrolman James Carroll played a key role in each one. A press conference was held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 to recognize him.

“We’re really messing up the drug business when I’m getting in there and getting that much dope, so it really feels good,” Carroll said.

The first two major busts happened between February 12 & 13, 2020. In 12 hours, police made four arrests while taking more than $4,000 worth of meth and two guns off the streets.

“There were several felonies, probably 15 felonies,” Carroll added.

The most recent bust came from an unexpected turn of events Sunday, March 8, 2020, when Officer Carroll pulled over a man named Aubrey Gore near Cook Street.

“He yelled at me and said I’m dirty, and I was like well keep your hands where I can see them, so I was in a foot pursuit,” Carroll recalled.

Once catching and placing Gore under arrest, Carroll said he admitted to tossing drugs behind a house on the corner of Cook and High Street. That lead him to confiscate a total of $11,000 worth of meth, crack, and crack cocaine that evening.

His Chief, Tim Gray, said he is proud of not only Carroll, but his entire team for putting a dent in the local drug trade.

“They’re working hard,” Chief Gray explained. “We want the community to know that we’re out here everyday and we’re gonna continue to be out here, whether you want us or not we’re gonna put you out of business.”