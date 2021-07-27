Princeton Police investigating park vandalism

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Two parks in Mercer County were destroyed within two weeks of each other. Now, Princeton Police are left picking up the pieces and looking for suspects.

Both Glenwood Park and Princeton Park were recently vandalized. Benches and tables destroyed, bathrooms clogged and broken. Lieutenant Jeremy Halsey with the Princeton Police Department said this behavior will not be tolerated and hurts the entire community.

“We have to take ways to recover that and ultimately the citizens of Princeton, you know the tax payers are the ones that have to foot the bill for vandalism like this,” said Lt. Halsey.

Halsey said they are investigating the incident. He said extra patrols will be going through the area to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

If you have any information regarding the vandalism you’re asked to call the Princeton Police Department.