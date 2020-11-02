Princeton Police participate in “‘No Shave for the Brave’

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton police officers are growing out their facial hair this month to help raise money for Child Protect of Mercer County.

Patrolman Steven Owens said officers donated $25 to participate in No Shave for the Brave. That means these officers are allowed to grow out their facial hair throughout the month of November. \

Shiloh Woodard, the Executive Director of Child Protect, said it is a good way to maintain a relationship with law enforcement.

“This is just a way for us to continue to work with them through a fun campaign that allows them to grow out their facial hair through the month of November,” Woodard said.

Owens said he enjoys working with an organization like Child Protect of Mercer County because of situations he encounters on the job.

“To be honest, I really enjoy donating to the Child Protect. It helps me know that there are programs out there that will help children that are in need, especially when we go out and we see children that are in need,” Owens said.

Woodard said for anyone else interested in No Shave For the Brave, call the office at (304) 425-2710.