Princeton Police remind community of fireworks ordinance ahead of holiday

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The 4th of July is approaching, but there are some rules you at home need to know before setting off any fireworks.



Lieutenant Halsey with the Princeton Police Department said the 4th of July is a great time for families and friends to get together; however, he said it can be dangerous and that is why rules are enforced.

According to the ordinance, fireworks can only be legally set off during these times: June 24-July 7 from 9 pm to 11:59 pm, and July 5 from midnight to 12:30 am.

“The 4th of July, we kind of get the purpose of 4th of July, so we let it slide, but it’s like the days after and the days up to if we start getting complaints then yes we’ll respond and you can be cited a citation,” said Halsey.



Halsey said if you are setting off fireworks, always have a water source available and be smart.