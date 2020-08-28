Princeton Rescue Squad opens new substation

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Commission partnered with the Princeton Rescue Squad to open a new substation that is closer to I-77.

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer wanted to revitalize the former Forestry Sciences Laboratory for a while. He said he believes the land and the facilities have a lot to offer.

“One of the key components of this was getting emergency services out here and then allowing other people to see the fantastic asset that we have here in Mercer County,” said Archer.

Princeton Rescue Squad CEO Stacey Hicks said they have been trying to move to this area for a long time. The new facility is closer to I-77 than any of their other locations, which is very important to the rescue squad.

“If you picked a place that we needed to be, this would be where it was at,” Hicks explained.

“We have a real good opportunity to make a difference in our county and make a difference in our world because 36,000 vehicles pass north and south past this exit every day,” Archer said.

The rescue squad will begin running crews out of the new substation this weekend. Right now, they only occupy a few rooms in the building. Hicks brought a handful of beds and couches, as well as TVs and kitchen utensils for the squad members.

Archer said he plans to bring other organizations and businesses to the building in the future.

“It is limitless as to what could possibly be here,” said Archer.