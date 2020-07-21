Princeton residents fed-up with ongoing sewage issues

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Some residents in Princeton are concerned about ongoing sewage issues.

Douglas Akers told 59 News people living on Washington Avenue in Princeton constantly deal with issues caused by an outdated sewage system.

“My lady has breathing problems and that’s not good to smell because it comes up through the drains,” Akers said.

Akers said he has lived on Washington Avenue for more than a decade now. He said he and his neighbors are tired of seeing the sewage flooding their yards. He said he is even more concerned about the negative impact raw sewage could have on their health.

“I’ve been complaining about this sewage for about seven years now. All my neighbors even complained about it and nothing’s been done,” Akers said.

Dean Upton, General Manager at the Princeton Sanitary Board, said they heard the complaints. He said they are working to resolve the issue.

“It looks like we probably will need to replace 100 to 200 feet of pipe, and we’re trying to get that done and get it scheduled,” Upton said.

Upton said they hope to get to work on the project this week and are in the process of ordering pipe. He said to be patient because they reduced crew sizes so workers can stay safe on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akers told 59 News he just wants to see the issue go away after struggling with it for years.

“I’d like it to be fixed because I’m tired of smelling that,” Akers said