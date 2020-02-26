Princeton Rotary Club hosts third annual ‘Mardi Bras for a Cause’

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A community celebrated Fat Tuesday by donating to a good cause. The Princeton Rotary Club hosted its third annual ‘Mardi Bras for a Cause’ event at the Chuck Mathena Center on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Guests were able to participate in raffles, silent auctions, enjoy some king cake, and donate clothes and supplies. Vice president, Lisa Clark, said the event is designed to benefit women and children impacted by domestic violence who are living in local shelters.

“We have shelters in our area that stay full with victims of domestic violence,” Clark explained. “The community really cares about these people and wants to do their part to help out.”

If you were not able to make it out tonight, contact the rotary club of Princeton at (304) 250-0123 to make any future donations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Princeton woman crowned Ms. Wheelchair West Virginia 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton woman crowned Ms. Wheelchair West Virginia 2020"

Beckley Art Center hosting Black Business and Arts Expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Art Center hosting Black Business and Arts Expo"

Concord Students prepare care packages for U.S. Military

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concord Students prepare care packages for U.S. Military"

Mercer County CVB holds mobile office for small business owners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County CVB holds mobile office for small business owners"

Local law enforcement officers take emergency vehicle training course in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement officers take emergency vehicle training course in Mercer County"

I-77 cleared after semi-truck accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-77 cleared after semi-truck accident"