Princeton Rotary Club hosts third annual ‘Mardi Bras for a Cause’

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A community celebrated Fat Tuesday by donating to a good cause. The Princeton Rotary Club hosted its third annual ‘Mardi Bras for a Cause’ event at the Chuck Mathena Center on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Guests were able to participate in raffles, silent auctions, enjoy some king cake, and donate clothes and supplies. Vice president, Lisa Clark, said the event is designed to benefit women and children impacted by domestic violence who are living in local shelters.

“We have shelters in our area that stay full with victims of domestic violence,” Clark explained. “The community really cares about these people and wants to do their part to help out.”

If you were not able to make it out tonight, contact the rotary club of Princeton at (304) 250-0123 to make any future donations.