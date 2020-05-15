Princeton Senior High School graduate wins $50K scholarship from Doritos

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A member of Princeton Senior High School’s senior class won a $50,000 scholarship from Doritos.

Grace Campbell was named ‘Doritos Valedictorian.’ The company wanted to give graduating high school seniors a chance to come together during this trying time. Seniors across the country were encouraged to submit a short speech. Five students were then chosen to win $50,000 in tuition assistance.

Campbell was one of the five students chosen by Doritos. Her speech will be broadcast to listeners across the county on the iHeartMedia’s podcast special, Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020. 

Watch Campbell’s speech here: https://vimeo.com/ketchumstudios/review/417452900/5365a48e17

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News