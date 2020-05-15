Princeton Senior High School graduate wins $50K scholarship from Doritos

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A member of Princeton Senior High School’s senior class won a $50,000 scholarship from Doritos.

Grace Campbell was named ‘Doritos Valedictorian.’ The company wanted to give graduating high school seniors a chance to come together during this trying time. Seniors across the country were encouraged to submit a short speech. Five students were then chosen to win $50,000 in tuition assistance.

Campbell was one of the five students chosen by Doritos. Her speech will be broadcast to listeners across the county on the iHeartMedia’s podcast special, Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020.

Watch Campbell’s speech here: https://vimeo.com/ketchumstudios/review/417452900/5365a48e17