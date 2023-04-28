PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Every year the JROTC class at Princeton Senior High School, puts together a picnic to help unwind and celebrate their accomplishments for the year.

The celebration included a picnic and some relaxation time with a water blaster fight.

Tamirah Truckenmiller, the Battalion Commander, told us about the festivities.

“We’re having our annual JROTC picnic. We get out of class and have fun. We have water balloons and throw buckets of water on each other,” said Tamirah.

The JROTC Instructor tells us the event was planned and carried out by students. The instructor says it is important that the students are independent.