PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Senior High School football standout Dominick Collins has made his decision of where he will play football at the college level.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2024, Collins decided to stay home as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play football in Morgantown for Neal Brown and WVU.

Collins, who did most of his damage as a wide receiver on the offensive side of the ball, was named the MetroNews Player of the Year in the state of West Virginia. During his senior season, Collins tied the state record with 27 receiving touchdowns, while leading the Tigers to their first state championship game appearance in school history.

Collins continued to impress college coaches in the Class AAA state title game, where he caught seven passes for 169 yards. He was responsible for both Princeton touchdowns in the game.

Dominick Collins joins a recruiting class filled with receivers and a Mountaineer roster that continues to improve in every facet.