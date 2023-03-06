PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Princeton War Museum reopens this week after being closed for the winter.

This year will mark the 24th year for the Princeton War Musuem, which originally opened back in May of 1999.

New this year, the museum will have more interactive exhibits through the use of IPads, which will tell the stories of prominent veterans like Junior Spurrier.

The museum’s founder and curator, Tony Whitlow, said its great to bring people new ways to learn about those who are no longer with us.

“That is the purpose of the museum when I organized this museum almost 25 years ago,” said Whitlow. “I had that in mind that these veterans stories, their lives, they would not be forgotten.”

Whitlow, who served during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955, has spent many years putting together exhibits and running the museum.

He hopes to leave the museum in a place where it can continue to honor his fellow brothers and sisters in arms.

“I began to realize my mortality and this museum is really dear to me,” said Whitlow. “My heart and soul is in this museum. And I don’t want it, if something was to happen to me, I don’t want it to fade away and we are in the process right now of talking to people that will give it more permanence.”

This year, the museum’s hours have changed, and it will be now be open from 11 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon on weekdays only.

Admission to the museum is free.

There is currently a proposal in the West Virginia Senate which would name a bridge after Junior Spurrier, Mercer County’s only Medal of Honor recipient.