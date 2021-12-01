Princeton’s Christmas Parade set to kick off December 3rd

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Princeton is gearing up for the holidays this week.

The City of Princeton’s 2021 Christmas Parade will start at 6pm on Friday, December 3, 2021. This is the first time the City of Princeton has taken over the parade, as it typically hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. City Manager Mike Webb said people can expect a fun and exciting event.



“When they come up for it there will be hot chocolate stands available to them. There will be approximately 51 entrees into the parade this year. About half of that being floats as well as marching bands, groups, there will be live performances at town square so the parade will be stopping in unison and starting in unison after the acts finish up,” Webb said.

The city also partnered with local businesses to offer free hot chocolate at designated stations. These business include Community Connections, Inc., Princeton Health Care Center, Recycle WV, and West Virginia MotorSports.



The city will also give out banners for best float and other awards to parade participants. Webb added the city has partnered with Star 95.9 FM to offer a streaming service for folks to enjoy the parade virtually. The virtual video will be available on the city’s Facebook Page. Along with multiple camera’s covering the event, there will also be drone footage. The parade and Facebook Live will start at 6 pm and should take about 2 hours ending with Santa on one of the Princeton Fire Departments engines.