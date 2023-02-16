PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The principal at Princeton Senior High School commented on the increase in students’ drug use, not only at their school but in the entire community.

Students are reportedly bringing nicotine, vapes and marijuana dab pens to school and becoming intoxicated. Not only are students suffering adverse reactions and sometimes needing medical attention, but it is disrupting the day-to-day operations of the school and risking their overall safety.

Krissy Zickafoose, the principal of Princeton Senior High School, believes only a community effort will help prevent this from continuing and said parents should be proactive about talking to their children and monitoring their behavior.

“We just want to ensure everybody’s safety,” said Zickafoose. “As a mom and as an administrator, when these kids come here, we want them to be safe, and this has just become really a community epidemic.”

Melissa Clemons, the Safety and Security Coordinator for Mercer County Schools, warns that some students are being sold these products illegally by local businesses and some students, as young as kindergarten, get them from parents or siblings.

“All the schools are working together, you know, with the Board of Education [and] local law enforcement to come together and try and find a solution for this,” said Clemons.

To help deter students from using these products, Zickafoose said the school is also having more drug education assemblies, unannounced canine searches, and even placing bathroom sensors that will alert administrators of any smoking activity.