CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is taking a major step forward in dealing with the opioid epidemic on Wednesday and it comes with a lot of money.

Cities, counties and towns in the Kanawha Valley came together to elect their representative on the West Virginia First Foundation. That foundation has more than $1 billion in opioid settlement funds to spend on future drug prevention, treatment and law enforcement.

“It is terrible; It is a plague. It has run our jail bill through the ceiling. People have died,” said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

“Addiction has affected everybody across the political spectrum, from old to young, and rich to poor. It does not discriminate. And these dollars are an incredible opportunity for us as a state, to right the wrongs that have happened here in West Virginia,” said Dr. Matt Christiansen, a WV First Foundation Member.

“This is huge. We have to have resources to be able to respond to this epidemic. And to make sure that this never ever happens again,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.

The West Virginia First Foundation will have 11 members. Five will be appointed by Governor Justice, and each of the six foundation regions will select a member. West Virginia still has the highest overdose death rate in the nation.

The idea for the foundation came from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) who sued and got settlements from various drug manufacturers and distributors. Those cases brought in more than $1 billion in settlement funds.