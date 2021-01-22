Professors and students at WVSOM discuss challenges created by COVID-19

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The pandemic has changed the way many students have gone to school.

But how did the pandemic change the way medical students are learning to become a doctor? Professor Gretchen Lovett explained that question to 59News.

“Well, this came out of the blue for us and we had to make a lot of changes very quickly. So, there was no time for us to stop and think about other choices and rather it was difficult or not,” Lovett said.

Gretchen Lovett is a Professor of Clinical Sciences at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. She said because of the virus, she had to change the way she teaches her students.

“Starting with the governor’s orders all along with social distancing six feet, reduce number of people that can be in any one room. That changes the curriculum enormously. a lot of our courses were 200 people in a lecture hall or 100 students in a laboratory course,” Lovett continued.

Not only did teachers have to quickly find a way to adjust, but the students did as well. Olivia Giambra is a first year student at WVSOM. She is also one of the members of the school’s COVID-19 task force. She said there are different struggles for different students.

“There are different concerns between classes because first and second year students are in the classroom, we are learning virtually, but the third and fourth year have their own struggles as they are out on rotation and that is why those third and fourth year representatives are out there listening to them,” Giambra said.

Professor Lovett said the school started using Telehealth for students to experience what it is like working with a patient. She also believes this will help students learn more about the Telehealth community.