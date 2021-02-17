Professors teach future linemen how to safely work on power poles during harsh weather conditions

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Sounds of climbing can be heard throughout the New River Community and Technical College building as professors teach future linemen. David Shrader is a linemen professor at the school.

“We give them the basic training that most all power companies need and require, and would teach them if they are entry level. This gives them an opportunity to get in the industry with a little bit of knowledge and being higher up on the chain,” Shrader said.

With winter storms continuing to batter the region, Shrader said it is important to teach his students how to properly fix power outages while also being safe.

“The biggest thing we teach is making sure the lines are de-energized, placing protect grounds on the lines, that prevents back feeds from customers and other sources. When people hook up generations, they can put power back on the lines and we teach them how to properly protect themselves from that,” he continued.

They also teach their students how to properly work on downed power lines as well as how to safely climb a pole. Shrader said to stay cautious on the roads while passing crews who are working.

“Always be cautious around crews working near the roads give them all the right away you can. They are out their working and a lot of times they are paying more attention to what they are working on rather than what you are doing, but use extreme caution,” Shrader stated.

Shrader recommends people use an alternative heat source just in case their power is out for a couple of days.