Progress being made on Coalfields Expressway

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Major progress was made on the Coalfields Expressway. Crews are currently working on the section of the road from Slab Fork to Mullens. Paving is being done and road markers are being installed. Wyoming County Commission President and Coalfields Expressway Board Member, Jason Mullins, said when completely finished, the road is a win for those living in Wyoming County.

“It will be the first, four-lane highway that we have into Wyoming County,” Mullins said.

Mullins said providing easy access to and from Mullens will highlight local businesses in Wyoming County.

“As a business owner in Mullens, we look forward to our service area is going to be larger. Folks in Raleigh County are going to have a quicker commute down to Mullens and enjoy our restaurants and businesses that we have here,” Mullins said.

Wyoming County Circuit Clerk, David “Bugs” Stover, said this was a longtime coming.

“It’s just a good feeling. It took a long time,” Stover said.

Both Stover and Mullins said the long-term goal is to see the express extend beyond Mullens.

“We’re already looking at the next phase. The next area that we’re going to be putting a road into Wyoming County,” Mullins said.

“We’ll just keep nudging them along to get the road built to Pineville. Then we’ll try to get it to Welch and on in to Virginia,” Stover said.

Division of Highways District 10 Engineer, Joe Pack, released a statement regarding progress on the expressway: