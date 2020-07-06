Progress continues on Bluestone Dam, construction enters final phase

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Progress is being made on the Bluestone Dam in Summers County.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in the final phase of construction on the dam. Eric Jones, the Resource Manager for the Bluestone Dam, said this phase of construction could take almost a decade. Jones said they are working on the primary spillway, which helps control the release of the water.

“I’d say construction work at Bluestone Dam has been going on for nearly 20 years at this point. To enter into the last phase of construction is a very big deal for us,” Jones said.

Jones also told 59 News the base of the Bluestone Dam is still closed to the public.