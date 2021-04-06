Progress made on Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — If you have driven by the State Fair of West Virginia Fairgrounds recently, you may notice a new structure in development.

The Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center has a roof. The aquatic center is a multi-million dollar project which will be home to three pools and a fitness center.

Jamie Hamilton, who is the Director of Community and Donor Engagement for the project, said workers are now excavating the pools inside.

He added while it looks like lots of work is being done, and it is, the building still has a lot more to come.

“You see the big flashy things now with the steal structure and the roof panels going up and the walls,” Hamilton said. “There’s still a lot to do inside. They’ll be working nonstop through September or so, and hopefully be done in time for Labor Day.”

Hamilton said they are getting to a point in the project where they can start talking about the specifics such as membership models.

To follow along with updates for the GVAC, you can follow them on their Facebook page.