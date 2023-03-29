Let your teen be led by their own personal style choices, even if what they pick isn’t your idea of a typical prom dress.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Love it or hate it, you can’t ignore it. Prom season is right around the corner.

Prom is the formal of the year in most American high schools. It is a night for sequins, stilettos, showing off your hair. You of course can not forget about the dress, worn once, but remembered forever.

“I felt so beautiful in my red and tan dress. It was very big and fluffy and it was tight at the top and I had my hair in big curls and it was so pretty,” Nautica Torain said about her 2014 prom dress.

You pay for the price of tickets, tux rentals, shoes, hair, jewelry, spray tans, manicures and pedicures and the “promposal.” Throw in a limousine, and you have almost paid for a semester of college. The dress is the biggest cost for most families, although it can be the most magical part.

Fit for a Queen at Crossroads Mall sells formal dresses for prom. The manager, Kathy Ellison, said there are dresses for every queen’s budget.

“We have one brand that’s called Elyse, and it’s probably our most price effective brand that’s in the store. They’re a good, quality company. Their prices are just better. We also have several sale items on racks,” Ellison said.

Alex Richardson, a sales associate at Fit for a Queen, said their store offers deals on accessories.

“We have some very reasonably priced accessories. So if you come in we’ve got lots of colors so buying the accessories here with your dress is definitely going to save you a little bit of money,” Richardson said.

For those who want to save even more, Woodrow Wilson High School hosts a Pretty in Pink Gala annually to give away free prom dresses and some families rent a dress online.