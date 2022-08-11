FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is all fun and games, but it can be overwhelming with the large crowds and children.

Parents are encouraged to take safety measures to protect themselves and their children. If your child just so happens to get separated from you at the fair, have a photo on hand the day of just to be safe. SGT. H.F. Blevins with the West Virginia State Police said this helps Troopers.

“That gives us an up to date photo of what they’re wearing, what they look like, their hair color, shirt color and size. That assists each trooper when we send it out, each trooper can actually have a photograph of that kid for us to find them,” SGT. H.F. Blevins said.

The best photo to use is a head to toe photo of your child.