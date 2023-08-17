BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said a Raleigh County judge ordered home confinement for Aredith ‘Nay Nay’ Thomspon, who is charged with first degree murder in the 2022 death of Juwan Greer and that his office did not agree to home confinement.

Thompson allegedly removed her home confinement device on August 8, 2023 and eloped. Several Facebook posts were made from her Facebook account and she also gave media interviews while in hiding.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beckley Police Department, and U.S. Marshals launched a search and found her in a Prosperity home on August 17, 2023.

Hatfield said on Thursday, August 17, 2023, that it is not uncommon for those facing serious charges to consider absconding from home confinement, but he warned doing so is a violation of a legal contract with the bond company and the court.

Hatfield said defendants face up to five years in prison for violating home confinement and that is virtually impossible to disappear. He said it is better to obey home confinement conditions and to stand trial as a defendant. He added that defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

“If someone is on bond, on home confinement as a condition of bond, cuts the bracelet and is later acquitted of the original charge, they may still be found guilty of criminal escape,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield also reminded the public that harboring a fugitive is a criminal offense.