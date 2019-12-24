Prosecutor anticipates holiday violence

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For many of us, the holidays are a time to relax. However, Raleigh County prosecuting attorney Kristen Keller said law enforcement tend to worry this time of year — about domestic violence incidents.

Keller said the theory is that families are spending more time together, and often drinking alcohol.

According to the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence, while data connecting domestic violence and the holiday season is limited and inconclusive, domestic violence does not stop during the holidays. The abuse and violence experienced by victims may be amplified by the financial stress and alcohol consumption that often accompany the holiday season.

“We’re on alert,” said Keller. “You’re kind of waiting for the call at three in the morning on the night of Christmas, or certainly New Years because it has such a close relationship with alcohol.”

If you are a victim, or know someone who might be a victim of domestic violence you can contact the Women’s Resource Center of West Virginia for help at (304) 255-2559