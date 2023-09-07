PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A group of protesters gathered near the Mountain Valley Pipeline construction area in Summers county Thursday morning to voice their concerns.

Supporters from multiple different Pro-Environmental Rights groups protested for hours on the banks of the Greenbrier River.

Skip Hudspeth, a supporter of Appalachians Against Pipelines, said he does not want to see the region’s natural beauty and safety sacrificed for the sake of money.

“Mostly I’m here because I want to support the communities who live here, whose lives have been disrupted by it, whose beautiful nature is being threatened and sometimes destroyed by the pipeline,” Hudspeth told 59News.

The protest was held at a section of the Greenbrier River construction that crews are planning to bore under to insert the pipeline.

A few protesters were removed by law enforcement after chaining themselves to construction equipment.