PSC hears more Suddenlink complaints at Mercer County hearing

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Many people are unhappy in Mercer County after Tuesday night’s Suddenlink Hearing.

Dropped calls, outrageous bills, and bad customer service, that’s what residents in Mercer County are saying about cable and internet provider, Suddenlink. More than a dozen people spoke at Tuesday night’s Suddenlink Public Hearing in Princeton. All with similar complaints: too expensive, not reliable, and just not happy with the service Suddenlink provides.

One of those speakers said she was thrilled when Suddenlink launched services in the county, but now she wants them gone.

“When Suddenlink came here to Princeton, we thought it was the best thing we ever had, and now it’s not,” a speaker at Tuesday’s hearing.

After multiple hearings in counties all across the state, Charlotte Lane, the Chairman of the WV Public Service Commission, said they are going to do something about the thousands of complaints received since 2019.

“People are paying exorbitant amount of money for service that they are not receiving and it’s time that somebody do something to hold Suddenlink to the service that they promised the folks and we are going to do that,” said Lane.

If you were unable to make it to Tuesday’s meeting and would still like to submit a formal complaint, you can do so online at http://www.psc.state.wv.us.