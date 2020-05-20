PSC investigating water quality of Paige-Kincaid PSD

CHARLESTON , WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission opened a General Investigation into the quality of water service provided by the Paige-Kincaid Public Service District. PSC Chairman, Charlotte Lane, said the commission received approximately 400 complaints from residents over the last year.

“Over the past year, the Commission has received many formal complaints and a petition signed by approximately 400 residents complaining about poor water service and the high rates of Page-Kincaid PSD. Many of those residents specifically requested the water system be taken over by a responsible utility,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte R. Lane. “The Commission had been promised that these problems were being resolved. However, now that the entire water system is under a boil water advisory for an unspecified duration, it is clearly a situation that requires the Commission’s immediate action.”

According to the PSC, the Paige-Kincaid PSD applied for a certificate to rehabilitate its water treatment plant in Fayette County in 2019. The estimated cost of the project was $3.35 million. At that time, West Virginia American Water (WVAW) intervened and was interested in an alternate arrangement. The water company wanted to develop a wholesale purchased water agreement with or the acquisition of Page-Kincaid.

The Commission granted Page-Kincaid’s request to withdraw the certificate application based on the parties agreeing to discussions of alternatives to the Page-Kincaid certificate project. Later, Page-Kincaid claimed it would only consider a proposal from WVAW to buy both the water and sewer systems. According to the PSC, discussions broke down between the parties after Paige-Kincaid refused to provide information requested by WVAW regarding the sewer system.

WVAW was named a respondent in the General Investigation. A Status Conference will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Public Service Commission Main Hearing Room in Charleston. Page-Kincaid PSD serves approximately 639 water customers in Fayette County.