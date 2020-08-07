PSC orders action from Page-Kincaid PSD

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Public Service Commission ordered the Page-Kincaid PSD and West Virginia American Water Company (WVAWC) to come to an agreement regarding the future of the water system.

Back in 2019, WVAWC made a proposal to acquire the Page-Kincaid water system. This was after the PSD applied for a certificate to rehabilitate its water treatment plant at an estimated cost of $3.35 million. The WVAWC intervened and wanted to either develop a wholesale purchase water agreement, or acquire Page-Kincaid. The PSD then withdrew the certificate application and began discussing plans with WVAWC.

According to the Commission, the Page-Kincaid PSD would only consider a proposal from WVAWC to buy both the water and sewer systems. That is when discussions began breaking down between the PSD and WVAWC.

Over the last year, the Commission received numerous complaints about the quality of water service and high rates of Page-Kincaid PSD. A petition was signed by 400 residents. The Commission claimed many residents specifically requested the water system be taken over by a responsible utility.

In May 2020, 59News spoke with a board member of the Page-Kincaid PSD. John David told 59News if WVAWC did not intervene, they could have completed their own renovations by now. David also said he feels the deal with WVAWC would only serve the company, not the people living in the community.

In Friday’s order, the Commission urged WVAWC to expand its offer to include either the acquisition of the District’s existing water treatment plant or other interim arrangement. The Commission also strongly urged the Page-Kincaid PSD to consider and accept such an offer.