PSC reschedules meeting on Paige-Kincaid PSD investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission rescheduled a status conference regarding the general investigation into the water service provided by the Page-Kincaid Public Service District. The announcement was made on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

The status conference will now be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the Commission’s Main Hearing Room. Masks and face coverings are required to enter the building and must be worn at all times. There will be assigned seats for everyone who attends. Each person will remain at their seats while speaking, the witness stand will not be available.

During this hearing, the Commission will not take public comment from the members of the community. Members of the public will not be allowed to attend the Status Conference in-person. A live stream of the hearing will be available on their website.

“The Public Service Commission recognizes that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, government must continue its work for the citizens, and that citizens have a right to participate in that process,” stated Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane.” “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we continue to seek a resolution to the ongoing problems of Page-Kincaid PSD and get their customers clean water.”

