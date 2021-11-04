PSC schedules third public comment hearing on WV American Water rate increase

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission of WV is scheduling a third public comment hearing on West Virginia American Water Company’s proposed rate increase.

According to a press release, WV American Water has requested an increased water rates and charges of $40.4 million annually. This rate hike would cover approximately 167,000 customers in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne, and Webster counties.

For sewage rates, an increase of $340,289 annually was requested. These increases would affect 1,100 customers across Fayette County.

The hearing will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in the Municipal Board Room of the Bluefield City Hall. The meeting is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

“Public input is a critical component of all the cases in front of the Public Service Commission,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “My fellow Commissioners and I look forward to our trip to Bluefield and hearing from West Virginia American water and sewer customers in that area.”

Those who cannot attend the meeting can send their thoughts by mailing, Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323. Opinions can also be sent online through the PSC’s website, under the ‘Submit A Comment’ button.