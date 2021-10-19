PSC to hold public comment hearings on WV American Water rate increase

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Public Service Commission is scheduled to hold multiple public comment hearings on West Virginia American Water Company’s rate hikes for providing water and sewer service.

WV American Water requested water rates and charges increase by 26.1 percent annually. According to the PSC, these increases will affect approximately 167,000 customers across 19 counties. Fayette, Mercer, Raleigh, and Summers counties are included in this list.

Also requested, was a sewer rate increase of $340,289, equal to 31 percent annually, for sewer service used by nearly 1,000 customers in Fayette County.

The first of two public comment hearings is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building. A second hearing will be held on November 2, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Public Service Commission Office in Charleston. The PSC is encouraging masks be worn indoors.

Evidentiary hearings for all cases will be held on November 3, 2021 to November 5, 2021. Meetings will start at 9:30 a.m. on a daily basis.

People can also share their thoughts to the Commission by mailing: Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323. Comments can also be shared online through the Commission’s website at www.psc.state.wv.us by clicking on “Submit A Comment”.