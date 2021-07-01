PSC to investigate Suddenlink complaints

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission is opening an investigation into complaints about Suddenlink Communications.

The PSC received more than 1,900 quality of service complaints about Suddenlink. Those complaints include delays in service restoration, billing errors, the inability to place orders for service, or contact personnel regarding the status of service. PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane met with Suddenlink representatives on May 6, 2021 to address those complaints. Lane asked Suddenlink to provide a correction plan within 30 days. According to the PSC, Suddenlink sent a letter on June 7, 2021 that did not contain a correction plan or ways the company will improve service.

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, the PSC ordered Suddenlink to file information, including details on improvement projects, specific outage reports, processes used to track and issue trouble tickets, customer complaints call logs, and metrics regarding training and personnel. Suddenlink has 30 days to provide that information.

Two public comment hearings are scheduled for August 24, 2021, and an evidentiary hearing is scheduled for August 26, 2021. All hearings will be held in person and streamed live on the Commission’s website.