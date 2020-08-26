PSCWV participates in National Brake Safety week

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is participating in National Brake Safety Week.

Charlotte Lane, the Chairman of the PSCWV, said the goal is promote safety on the roads.

“Our officers really put a premium on public safety and that’s why they are out here taking part in brake safety week,” Lane explained.

PSC transportation officers are conducting inspections of commercial motor vehicles at weigh stations and rest areas around the state. While the inspection of brake systems is already a step in routine roadside inspection, Transportation Enforcement Officer, Matthew Epling, said they are specifically focusing on brake hoses and tubing.

“We are doing level one inspection,s but the area emphasis is on the brake system and specifically on air lines hoses and tubing to make sure they are properly spliced and free of leaks free of damage,” Epling explained.

Lane said with some of these vehicles transporting essential items during a pandemic, we need to be sure they are delivered in a safe and timely manner. Epling explained some of the things that could cause a vehicle to fail.

“Various things, but like I said, our emphasis this week is on brake systems. So we are checking the actual measuring of the brakes and those fittings and things to make sure they are in compliance, and our ultimate goal is to take unsafe vehicles off of the road ways,” Epling said.

“That’s why it’s important that our officers check these vehicles because some of them are unsafe and they have to be taken out of service until they can be corrected,” said Lane.