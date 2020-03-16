Psychopath Escape Room temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A local escape room is closing its doors temporarily in an abundance of caution with the coronavirus outbreak.

The Psychopath Escape Room in Mount Hope, Raleigh County will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, 2020. The business anticipates remaining closed through the end of March.

