Pursuit leads WV State Police through the City of Beckley, suspect charged

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at approximately 7 p.m., Troopers assigned to the Turnpike division of the West Virginia State Police attempted to stop a vehicle for simple traffic violations. It happened near mile marker 45 on I-77. That is near the exit for Tamarack.

The suspect, Raekwon Saunders was driving a 2019 Chevrolet sedan and failed to pull over. He then tried to get away from the Troopers. The brief chase took place along the WV Turnpike before heading into the City of Beckley.

Once in Beckley, Saunders crashed the vehicle into two power poles, causing damage to both the vehicle and poles.

Raekwon Saunders was arrested after being taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. After being released from medical care, Saunders was charged with multiple fleeing charges. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.