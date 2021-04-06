Questions arise over who gets to spend federal assistance given to town of Matoaka

MATOAKA, WV (WVNS) — The town of Matoaka in Mercer County is expected to receive $80,000 from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, but there’s a slight issue with who will receive the money.

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer, said Matoaka is well on its way to becoming an unincorporated town.

“The past two and a half years, Mercer County has been covering a lot of those expenses and trying to make that debt even. But, the town cannot totally dissolve until the transition has taken place,” said Archer.

Matoaka has no charter, no mayor, or city council to make decisions. So who will be in charge of this eighty thousand?

“The eighty thousand dollars has already been committed by this program through the federal government that has provided these funds. I know that’s not going to be applied, I don’t think it’s going to be applied to the past debt. But it will be applied to whatever the courts decide,” said Archer.

Archer said he believes the money should be used to improve the town’s infrastructure and make the community a better place to live.

“The county feels as though it should probably go back towards the operations of the waste water treatment plant and other things to benefit that community,” said Archer.