Quilts donated to newborns at Raleigh General Hospital

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — New mothers and their babies are getting a touch of home-made comfort as they head home.

Members of the Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show made quilts that will be given to parents of newborns at Raleigh General Hospital before they leave the hospital.

Usually the quilts are donated at the Appalachian Treasures Quilt show, but because of the pandemic, this year’s festival was cancelled. The ladies still wanted to make sure the newborn families have a special blanket to take home. Director of women services at Raleigh General Hospital, Kantana Jackson, said these quilts mean a lot to the families.

“I think it just gives our families joy and they really appreciate someone looking out for our littlest people. It gives them a great memory to come home with and it lets them know that the hospital really cares about them,” Jackson explained.

The ladies started donating quits in 2014. They donate 50 baby quilts each year.

