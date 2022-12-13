BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Each Christmas, the club invites Santa to communicate with kids in American Sign Language.

The 2022 party at the Dream Center marks the 33rd year that Quota has hosted the party for hearing-impaired children, along with kids of all ages.

“You’re never too old for Santa,” noted Karen Reed, a board member for Quota Club of Beckley. “I had my picture taken with Santa. I asked him to define ‘naughty.’ But everybody enjoys Santa.”

The children make gifts each year for Quota members, a tradition Reed said members cherish.