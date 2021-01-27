R.T. Rogers donates trucks to New River CTC

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — New River Community and Technical College’s diesel service technology programs now have five new trucks to work on. The trucks come in the form of a donation from R.T. Rogers Oil Company.

New River CTC offers students the ability to receive a certificate of applied science and an associates degree in diesel service technology.

“This donation of trucks provides our students with more opportunities for hands-on experience,” explained Interim Dean of Workforce, Technical and Community Education Brian Sampson. “The generosity of R.T. Rogers is greatly appreciated. This is the second truck donation that R.T. Rogers has made to New River CTC. The company has donated a total of ten trucks to the college for student use.”

The diesel certificate program and associate’s degree both fall under current NATEF accreditation and are offered at the Advanced Technology Center in Ghent, WV. The certificate program prepares students to work as light to medium truck maintenance and repair technicians within a year. Both programs ensure students are ready for employment and are eligible for free tuition through the WV Invests Grant program.

New River CTC serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).

For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call (866) 349-3739.