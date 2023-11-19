MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Rabid skunks are running around Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Health Department.

A post on the department’s Facebook stated they confirmed the fourth positive rabies case found in a skunk within the county. This most recent smelly fella was found on Rowen Road in the Gap Mills area.

The Health Department reminded resident to ensure that all pets and livestock are up to date on all vaccines, especially rabies. Those who do not know their animal’s vaccination status should call their veterinarian to check.

Residents were also reminded to avoid contact with any animal you may suspect of being infected, as rabies can be transmitted from animals to people. The CDC says all mammals can contract rabies. The disease is transmitted through direct contact like open wounds or mucous membranes from the eyes, nose, or mouth.

The CDC says signs and symptoms of a rabies infection within an animal will progress over a few days. Initial symptoms will include lethargy, fever, vomiting, and anorexia. Signs will progress to brain dysfunction, seizures, difficulty breathing and/or swallowing, excessive salivation, aggression and self mutilation among others.

According to the CDC, rabies is a fatal viral disease if not immediately treated, and steps should be taken to prevent any and all contact with anyone or anything infected. Anyone who believes they may have come into contact with the rabies virus should seek medical attention immediately.

Lastly, the Monroe County Health Department stated to contact your local animal control services to report any possible sightings of rabies infected animals.