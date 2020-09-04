Rafting companies anticipate best Gauley season in years

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — In a time where numerous events in West Virginia were cancelled due to the pandemic, rafting companies, like ACE Adventure Resort, are finding new ways to stay afloat.

The pandemic caused many events in West Virginia to be cancelled, and businesses in hospitality and tourism took a hit. From limiting party sizes, to wearing masks and practicing social distancing on bus rides, ACE Adventure Resort is adapting to the pandemic. Haynes Mansfield is the Marketing Director at ACE. He said while they made up for lost time, he expects business to be even better in the next few months.

“We are literally seeing the best gauley season we have seen since 2016. So we had a little dip when things changed for everybody and we had to pause, but we have made up the ground since then and we are introducing a whole new set of folks to West Virginia and white water rafting,” said Mansfield.

Mansfield believes it is the best time and place in the country to white water raft during the season. He encouraged everyone to get out on the water as soon as they can. This year’s Gauley season will run from September 11-October 17, 2020.