HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is celebrating 150 years of the C&O Railway with Hinton Railroad days which will host more than 80 vendors and live music!

Hinton Railroad Days is a vital community event for the train town! This year, live music will take not one, but two stages for both days.

Hinton Mayor Jack Scott says there will be changes to the celebration, but the excitement and community support will remain.

“We are celebrating our 150 year existence. Through railroad days this year, so please come down and join us,” said Scott.

Scott adds that there is still time to register as a vendor, but spots are limited. While the familiar excursion train will not be running this year, the city still has plans to keep the train theme intact.

“The excursion train will not be coming for the first time in many years, We are very disappointed by that. But our numbers will still continue to grow. Amtrack will be running for Thursday and Friday,” said Scott.

Scott says positivity and happiness is what makes the spirit of Hinton, and this tradition, so special. Railroad Days will run from October 13th through October 15th.