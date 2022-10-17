HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Hinton Railroad Days is returning to the area this week.

The event was cancelled for two years due to the pandemic, but it is back and better than ever. With its return, there is a lot of anticipation and excitement. These festivities aren’t all there is to be excited for.

The event also serves as a major economic boom for the town and many of its businesses.

Hinton City Manager Cris Meadows tells us the impact Railroad Days has on the town as a whole.

“Listen, it helps all the downtown businesses, it helps all the small mom and pops that put together vendor stations and there are a lot of civic organizations that raise their entire rest of the year funds out of this event. So it really hurt when it was shut down and we’re really excited that its back,” Meadows says.



Meadows says the event will have a new kids zone and a second stage set up for entertainment.



The event starts on Thursday, October 20th and runs through the weekend.