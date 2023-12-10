WARNINGS/ADVISORIES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR OUR REGION:

Winter Storm Warning: Northwestern Pocahontas County from 7 p.m. tonight to 1 p.m. on Monday.

Winter Weather Advisories: Tazewell, Mercer, Summers, eastern Raleigh, western Greenbrier, southeast Fayette, and Nicholas counties from 7 p.m. tonight to 1 p.m. on Monday.

Tonight, rain showers switch over to snow showers as temperatures drop into the 20s. Northwest winds stay in control, and it will be breezy at times, especially across the mountains, with 15 to 25 mph winds and wind gusts exceeding 25 mph at times. Snowfall totals look to be low for most, but as temperatures drop below freezing, this will allow for slick travel on untreated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses. Snow showers will also be capable of reducing visibility on the roads.

Monday morning commute will deal with lingering snow showers, cold temperatures, and black ice on the roads. By the afternoon, any lingering snow showers will diminish, but a cold afternoon ahead as highs struggle to get into the middle 30s with northwest winds making it feel colder. Snow accumulations will be contained at the mountains while the lowlands see little to any. Monday night sees temperatures drop below freezing, creating slick travel again Tuesday morning.

Tuesday brings back our best shot at sunshine yet with a partly sunny morning and mostly sunny afternoon. High pressure will slowly approach the region, clearing away the clouds and helping us dry out. After a very cold morning, with temperatures in the 20s, afternoon highs will make their way back into the middle 40s.

Wednesday is another cold start in the 20s, but temperatures should rebound into the middle 40s for the afternoon, which is seasonably average this time of the year. Lots of sunshine and dry time with high pressure sticking nearby so a perfect afternoon to go out and enjoy it.

Thursday follows a similar pattern compared to Wednesday. We wake up to temperatures in the 20s so keep the jackets on standby for the morning commute. We’ll see lots of sunshine yet again, but afternoon highs will stay deadlocked at the 40s thanks to a northerly wind.

Friday ends the week on a great note with another sunny afternoon. Still remember to pack the jackets as temperatures will be in the 20s yet again for the morning. Beyond a frigid morning, temperatures will try to make it into the 50s, perfect for anyone planning Friday evening plans.

Saturday looks like a great day to begin the weekend as high pressure remains around for one more day. Expect mostly sunny skies for Saturday as temperatures rise into the low 50s. Clouds will start to build Saturday night as our next round of showers arrive on Sunday.

Sunday sees our next round of showers arrive. At this time, you can expect a few isolated showers to move through during the morning hours and a few lasting ones in the afternoon. Temperatures take a little dip as highs are in the 40s.

In your extended forecast, won’t be too much of a warmup as temperatures remain in the 40s entering next week. We continue to track our next round of showers Sunday into Monday, but some fine tuning is still needed. Whenever the next showers do come, a good reminder to download the StormTracker 59 app for the latest weather news.

TONIGHT

Switch over to snow. Cold, breezy, and slick. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY

Slick AM commute. Morning lingering snow, PM clearing. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

AM partly sunny. PM sunshine. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Sunny skies. Seasonably average. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry afternoon. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY

Morning sun. PM Clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for rain. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Chance for rain continues. Chilly PM. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny AM. Mostly clear PM. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Dry. Highs in the 40s.