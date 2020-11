RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A town hall in Greenbrier County is closed for one week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Rainelle Town Hall is closed for one week. The Council Meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2020, was cancelled due to exposure to COVID-19. Town Hall will be closed until Nov. 17, 2020.

The next council meeting will on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Community members will be notified via Facebook if that meeting is cancelled.