Rainelle employee celebrates 20 years working with sanitary department

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — One man is celebrating a milestone with the town of Rainelle in Greenbrier County.

Tommy Lewis has been a sanitary worker with the town for the last 20 years. Bill Bell, the Rainelle Town Recorder, described Lewis as one of the best workers Rainelle has ever had.

“Looking back on things and how society is today and how hard people work, Tommy is a role model for all of us and he’s kinda the captain of our ship,” Bell explained.

In 2015, Lewis was diagnosed with cancer. Doctors told him to take a year off, but Lewis only missed five weeks during chemotherapy.

His co-workers held a celebration to honor him on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Lewis told 59News he plans to keep working for the town as long as he can.