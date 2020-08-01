Rainelle man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Greenbrier County man is in jail on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fayette County.

Sheriff Fridley said a deputy pulled over a car for a traffic infraction Friday night on Holcomb Loop Road in the Lookout area of Fayette County. A search of the car after receiving consent lead to the finding of drug paraphernalia, multiple individual baggies of Methamphetamines.

The suspect who is from the Rainelle area, Christopher Allen Reed, was arrested and charged with the felony offenses of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics a Felony.

He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.