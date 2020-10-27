Rainelle Mayor resigns, makes statement

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — The Mayor of Rainelle, Jason Smith, announced his resignation effective November 1, 2020.

59News spoke with community members in Rainelle, like Paul Raines, who said there needs to be more leadership in the town. Raines said all they want is to move forward to better Rainelle.

“The mayor took part of some of the town business, and the recorder and council took part of the other part,” Raines said. “So, it’s a bad situation. We’ve got enough going on. We’re still trying to recover from the floods. I hate it. I don’t know who’s at fault, but I know it’s been going on for a long time.”

Mayor Jason Smith released a statement which can be read below.